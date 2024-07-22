For many of us, Ulysses S. Grant is the most compelling figure of the American Civil War. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast we interview John Reeves, author of “Soldier of Destiny: Slavery, Secession, and the Redemption of Ulysses S. Grant” No other consequential figure in the Civil War overcame so much to accomplish so much.

