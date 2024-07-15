New!
Jonathan Turley, Author of “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage”
Professor Jonathan Turley is one of the most popular and respected commentators on legal and constitutional issues working today. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Jonathan discusses his new book “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage.” What are the current threats to free speech and how can we come together to protect this most fundamental right? As always, Professor Turley’s comments are lucid, insightful, and thought provoking.
