Josiah Bunting III, Author of “The Making of a Leader: the Formative Years of George C. Marshall”

George C. Marshall is one of the most impactful leaders of the 20th century—he was both a five-star general and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. But what was his path to such astounding success and accomplishments? On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview Josiah Bunting III about his new book “The Making of a Leader: the Formative Years of George C. Marshall.”

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.