Journalists Kayla Dwyer and Tom LoBianco on the 2024 Election Cycle

Is this the wackiest, most disheartening presidential campaign season in American history? The “Leaders and Legends” podcast asked two experts this very question and you’ll have to listen to hear their answer. Kayla Dwyer, state government and politics reporter for The Indianapolis Star, and Tom LoBianco, founder of 24Sightnews. We didn’t solve any problems, but we also had a lot of fun. Hope you are having a wonderful Labor Day holiday.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.