Kevin Hymel, Author of the Patton’s War: An American General’s Combat Leadership Series

General George S. Patton is one of the most successful and polarizing military leaders in American history. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview Kevin Hymel—the world’s premier biographer of Patton. He separates man from myth and explains why Patton’s actions during World War II deserve both praise and scrutiny.

