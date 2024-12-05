Launching a New Health District in Indy

A new initiative in Indianapolis is working to address health and socio-economic disparities in five historic neighborhoods near IU Health’s new downtown hospital. The nonprofit Indy Health District Inc., in partnership with IU Health, local leaders, and community organizations, aims to transform these areas into healthier, more equitable communities.

The district includes Meridian Highland, Highland Vicinity, Crown Hill, Ransom Place, and the historic Flanner House Homes. Jamal Smith, the nonprofit’s executive director, explained the selection process: “If the new medical campus was the proverbial pebble dropped in the pond, how far out would those ripples go before something began to push back?” The result is a 1,500-acre footprint, one of the largest innovation districts in the U.S.

The initiative’s scope is broad, addressing housing, education, childcare, workforce development, green spaces, and food access. Smith emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach, citing the stark life expectancy gap between residents of the district and those just eight miles north in Hamilton County. “Data shows residents here are expected to die roughly 20 years earlier, and that’s due more to social and environmental factors than access to healthcare,” he said.

To tackle these disparities, the district is collaborating with IU Health, Citizens Energy, the IU School of Medicine, the Children’s Museum, Ivy Tech, and the neighborhoods themselves. Progress will be tracked with life expectancy as the ultimate measure, supported by data from the IU Fairbanks School of Public Health.

“These issues have been decades, even centuries, in the making,” Smith said. “We’re focused on investing in the people and communities already here, not just bringing in new resources.” By addressing housing affordability, childcare access, and education quality, the district hopes to create lasting, measurable change.

While the effort is ambitious, Smith stressed the importance of transparency and collaboration. “This isn’t an overnight fix, but by working together, we can start to close the gap and build healthier communities.”

For more information, visit indyhealthdistrict.org.