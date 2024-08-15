Lauren Gaudion shares what it takes to be a VP of Marketing & Communications for an IndyCar team.
August 15, 2024
Lauren Gaudion is the VP of Marketing & Communications for Arrow McLaren IndyCar. You can’t miss their team and fans all decked out in papaya! There is so much that goes into her job “on” and “off” the track. We discuss what it takes to maintain and promote a team brand, creating successful social media content, what the Month of May looks like for her, and the growing number of women in IndyCar.