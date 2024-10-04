Lavell Crawford visits Indy

Comedian Lavell Crawford is one of the hottest stars in the comedy scene. With his unique style and undeniable charisma, he’s capturing the attention of audiences across the nation. Crawford recently filmed a new one-hour special, titled “Can A Brother Get Some Love?”, in his hometown of St. Louis, now available on DVD from Entertainment One.

Crawford’s impressive resume doesn’t stop there. He has made notable appearances on popular television shows, including a guest spot on Comedy Central’s “Workaholics” and a recurring role in AMC’s Emmy Award-winning series “Breaking Bad.” Fans will also remember him from his regular appearances as a panelist on E! Entertainment’s “Chelsea Lately” and as a staple on “Lopez Tonight,” where he showcased his comedic prowess through various sketches.

Known for his larger-than-life personality and relatable humor, Crawford is not just a television star; he is also one of the hottest touring comedy acts.

This weekend, comedy fans have the chance to see Lavell Crawford live at the Helium Comedy Club, where he will be performing Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. For ticket information, visit Helium Comedy Club | Special Event: Lavell Crawford.