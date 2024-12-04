Let’s Get Weird: Insights from Leah Peksenak

In this engaging episode of “Pulpit Perspectives” host Reverend Dr. Kent Lundy welcomes Reverend Leah Peksenak, the vibrant senior pastor of Hobert First United Methodist Church. Currently serving a dual appointment that includes Marquette Park United Methodist Church in Gary, Leah shares her fascinating journey of faith, ministry, and community leadership. With a mix of humor and deep insights, Leah opens up about her unique spiritual and personal experiences.

The conversation takes a personal turn as Leah talks about her hobbies, including her passion for karaoke, knitting, and horror movies. She smiles while recalling her victory in the NWI Superstar karaoke competition in 2021, a journey that unexpectedly turned into a major time commitment. One intriguing revelation is her integration of horror movie themes into her church services, prompting a discussion on the theological lessons derived from films like "The Exorcist."

**Takeaway Points:**

1. **Creativity in Ministry**: Leah emphasizes the importance of creativity in ministry, sharing examples of how she incorporates unique elements like horror theology into church services. This innovative approach not only engages the congregation but also provides fresh perspectives on scripture.

2. **Community Engagement and Leadership**: The episode highlights Leah’s leadership in founding the NWI Pride Fest Inc., a non-profit organization established with the help of youth from her church. Their first event raised $5,000 for LGBTQ+ charities, showcasing the power of collaborative community efforts.

3. **Personal Journey and Calling**: Leah opens up about her path to ministry, influenced by a persistent college chaplain and inspired by the first woman pastor she truly got to know. This narrative underscores the transformative impact of mentorship and the evolution of personal beliefs.

4. **Balancing Ministry and Personal Life**: Leah discusses the distinction between one's ministry and job, advocating for the importance of setting boundaries and finding fulfillment beyond professional responsibilities. This insight serves as a valuable reminder for clergy and laypersons alike.

5. **Embracing Unconventional Approaches**: Leah's heartfelt sign-off, "Let's get weird," encourages embracing non-traditional methods in ministry. She believes that deviating from the norm can lead to significant spiritual growth and stronger community bonds, driven by the unpredictable movements of the Holy Spirit.

In wrapping up, Kent and Leah reflect on the essence of her ministry, her favorite Bible verse from Romans, and the role of persistent encouragement in her path. Leah’s story is a testament to the power of faith, creativity, and community in shaping a modern ministry.

Tune in to this episode for an inspiring conversation filled with laughter, deep reflections, and actionable insights for both clergy and laity.





Rev. Leah Peksenak

Hobart 1st UMC

www.hobartfirstumc.com

https://www.facebook.com/HobartFirstUMC

Marquette Park UMC

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064721464780