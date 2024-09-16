Libertarian Presidential Candidate Talks to All Indiana Politics

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris aren’t the only names on Hoosiers presidential ballots this fall. Chase Oliver is carrying the banner for the Libertarian party this year. During his visit to Indiana last week he stopped by the WISH-TV studios and talked with WISH-TV Government Reporter Garrett Bergquist.

We press Oliver on aid to Israel and Ukraine and whether voting for a third party candidate is a wasted vote.

And our Political Team assess the Presidential debate and Mayor Joe Hogsett’s answers about a sexual harassment scandal.