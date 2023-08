It’s apparent to many that little dogs have earned a reputation for “attitude.” “You know how little dogs are,” I often hear people say after particularly obnoxious eruption from, say, a Chihuahua...or Yorkie...or Dachshund.

But is the sassy, ferocious reputation of little dogs justified? If not, how can we account for the “bad rap” out smaller canines have earned?

I’ve got an answer for you on this episode of The Canine Lowe-Down.