Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, 2024. This week Lots of racing and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indy Dance Festival

July 19 - July 21

Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts

West 46th Street

Indianapolis, IN

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

July 19, 1:30pm

Lucas Oil Raceway

10267 U.S. HWY 136

Indianapolis, IN

The Melt Down - 3 5K's

July 20, 8:00am

1021 E. Morris Avenue

Shelbyville, IN

Indiana Automotive Indianapolis Tour

July 20, 9:00am-5:30pm

Indianapolis, IN

Historic Baseball Game

July 20, 12:00pm-2:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

Indiana Microbrewers Festival

July 20, 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Military Park @ White River State Park

601 W. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Eleven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

July 20, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 W. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN

Fire and Ice Gala

July 20, 8:00pm-1:00am

Fay Biccard Glick Family Pavilion

2990 W. 71st Street Indianapolis, IN 46268

Indianapolis, IN

2024 USAMA World Championships

July 20 - July 21

Horizon Convention Center

401 South High Street

Muncie, IN

White River Back To School Festival

July 21, 11:00am-4:00pm

Celebration Plaza

801 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Brickyard 400 Weekend

July 19 – July 21

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar