Mackenzie Wilmoth shares musical journey

Mackenzie’s musical journey started at the age of twelve and was ignited by a Christmas gift of a guitar.

Her debut single, “Know Your Name,” unveiled in May 2016, laid the foundation for a remarkable ascent.

In 2021, Mackenzie released her album, “Nonfiction.” Despite facing adversity in the form of a rare sarcoma, Mackenzie’s unwavering resolve propelled her through a triumphant battle, emerging cancer-free in September 2022. Her music, characterized by intricate storytelling and genuine authenticity, invites listeners into a realm of empathetic connection.

Now based in Lexington, KY, while gracing stages throughout Kentuckiana, Mackenzie continues to craft melodies that strike a chord with her audience, teasing glimpses of her latest creations through her social media channels.

Her journey shows her resilience, while her music exposes the complexities of the human condition. It’s truly a story worth listening to.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.