Marc Selverstone, “The Kennedy Withdrawal: Camelot and the American Commitment to Vietnam”

It is one of the great “what ifs” of American history—what if President John F. Kennedy had lived and what would have been his policy regarding troop deployments in Vietnam? On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast acclaimed historian Marc Selverstone, Ph.D., discusses this topic and his superb book “The Kennedy Withdrawal: Camelot and the American Commitment to Vietnam.” Would JFK have taken the same route of escalation as his successor Lyndon Johnson? Our discussion sheds some light on this question and others.





