Marion County’s changing demographics

Marion County, Indiana’s largest and most populous county, crossed a demographic milestone, becoming majority non-white between 2020 and 2023, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. During this period, the county also experienced a shift in its population demographics, recording a net loss of approximately 8,000 residents, according to the data.

The county saw gains of about 7,000 Black residents, 5,000 Hispanic residents, and 3,900 Asian residents, while also noting a decrease of nearly 200 Native American residents.

To dive deeper into the implications of these changes, News 8 contributor Emil Ekiyor unpacked the significance of Marion County’s evolving demographics.