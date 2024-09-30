Martin Popoff on His Book “Van Halen at 50”

Hailed by some as the “American Led Zeppelin” and the “band that saved heavy metal”, Van Halen has left a unique and uniquely loud mark on the world’s music scene. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with famed rock and roll author Martin Popoff about his new book “Van Halen at 50” and dig deep into why these four icons, who honed their art in countless backyard parties in Southern California eventually became Hall of Famers.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.