McCormick Makes the Case for Goodin

July 01, 2024

Democratic governor candidate Jennifer McCormick has barely 2 weeks to convince party delegates to endorse her preferred running mate, Terry Goodin. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, sat down with both candidates to talk about their push to recruit delegates and Goodin’s vision for the office. 

The first debate ever between a sitting president and his predecessor.  How President Biden and former President Trump fared in a closely watched contest.

And our political team talks about the first presidential debate of the year and some potentially worrying poll numbers for Mike Braun.