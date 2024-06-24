New!
McCormick wants Terry Goodin for Running Mate
June 24, 2024
We now know Jennifer McCormick’s preferred running mate. Former State Representative Terry Goodin will run to be her Lieutenant Governor at the Indiana Democratic Convention on July 13th.
The stage is set for a historic showdown. We take a look at the first debate in U.S. history between a sitting President and a former President.
And, our political team takes stock of contentious fights on both sides of the aisle over the state’s second highest job.