Medicaid’s Hidden Support for Caregivers

Medicaid is a lifeline for many, but did you know it also offers surprising benefits that could make a caregiver’s journey easier? In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, Anthem Indiana Medicaid Plan President Lynn Scott shares practical tips for navigating Medicaid, introduces the Indiana PathWays for Aging program, and opens up about her own caregiving journey. Her personal experiences bring a heartfelt perspective to her work, making this conversation especially meaningful for caregivers and families alike.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://mss.anthem.com/in/indiana-home.html

https://www.in.gov/pathways/home/