Medicare Made Simple: SHIP’s Expert Guidance

Navigating Medicare can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone! In this episode, we’re featuring SHIP—the State Health Insurance Assistance Program—your go-to for unbiased help with Medicare. Whether you’re starting with Medicare, exploring your options, or need tips on using your benefits, SHIP has got you covered. Hear from a regional volunteer supervisor about the fantastic support they provide and how it can make a difference for you.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://www.shiphelp.org/