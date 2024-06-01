Micah Beckwith, insurgent candidate for Indiana Lieutenant Governor

A fight is brewing at the Indiana Republican Party convention over the state’s second highest office. By law, convention delegates pick party nominees for Lieutenant Governor. For the past year, Micha Beckwith has been publicly campaigning for those delegates to endorse him. He’s still running despite Mike Braun’s endorsement of Julie McGuire for the Role. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garret Bergquist, sat down with Beckwith to discuss why he’s still running and why he want’s the office of Lieutenant Governor to play a more active role.