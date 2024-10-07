The invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 is one of the pivotal events in world history—but how did it happen? Who made it happen? And what did its success mean for the future of the United States? On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview Michel Paradis, author of “The Light of Battle: Eisenhower, D-Day, and the Birth of the American Superpower” who answers all these questions for us and more.

