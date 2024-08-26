Mike Pence, Former Vice President of the United States and 50th Governor of Indiana

Mike Pence served as the 48th vice president of the United States—he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. VP Pence talks about his selection to be President Trump’s running mate, what it was like to write his book “So Help Me God", and his vision for a more Reaganesque Republican Party. He also answers our Five Questions.

