Miss Indiana USA and Miss Indiana Teen USA 2024

Stephanie Sullivan, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2024, has made history as the oldest and first married woman to win the state title.

She is also the only mother to achieve this honor, breaking barriers and redefining norms in the pageantry world.

Under new rules that allow all women to compete, Stephanie will be the first and only mom to compete at Miss USA.

Be sure to watch Miss Teen USA on August 1 and Miss USA on August 4, both live from Hollywood, CA, on The CW Network.

Stephanie's achievements are not just personal victories but milestones that inspire others to break barriers and strive for their dreams.