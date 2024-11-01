Multicultural Media Producing Program at WISH-TV

WISH-TV has taken bold steps to bring more diversity to newsrooms across the country, and is continuing this effort by launching its second year of the Multicultural Media Producing Program.

The program is more than just a semester-long college course – it’s an investment in the future of journalism. Students learn everything from building a newscast to understanding the fast-paced environment of a newsroom.

The Multicultural Media Producing Program was first launched in 2023 by WISH-TV owner and CEO DuJuan McCoy, along with JPMorgan Chase and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation.

Applications for the program are now open for the spring semester, which starts in January.