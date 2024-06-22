Mustard Beats Oak

Jesus told many parables to help his disciples better understand God and God’s values. Today’s is no exception. In it, Jesus calls our attention to a mustard bush to make the case that the Realm of God is more like a scraggly commonplace plant, than a hearty large tree with seemingly more going on. Today’s episode unpacks these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.