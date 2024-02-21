My Divine Natural Hair

As we celebrate Black History Month, a group of women have come together to shed light on the beauty and importance of embracing natural hair through a book.

Shelia Burlock, alongside her daughters Sylvia and Melissa, constitutes a writing trio from Indianapolis, dedicated to addressing the spiritual healing of hair damage among women of African descent.

Together, they have crafted a comprehensive natural hair course tutorial, formulated an organic product line, and contributed insightful articles on the subject of natural hair to online platforms such as Salon.com.

For further information, interested individuals can explore their endeavors at www.mydivinenaturalhair.com.