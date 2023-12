New CEO announcement as Cindy Booth retires

We are going through major change in leadership in 2024 but our work for vulnerable children across Indiana is as strong as ever! Our CEO, Cindy Booth, is officially retiring after 30 years of initiating groundbreaking work in the child welfare system to help serve vulnerable children. Hear about Cindy’s impact, meet our new CEO, and learn how you can be a child advocate! Listen to Your voice. Their future.