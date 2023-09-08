New Children’s Museum Sacred Places exhibit opens

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating the grand opening of the “Sacred Places” exhibition on Thursday, September 7th. This exhibit invites visitors from all around the world to explore the concept of sacredness through the eyes of six guides representing different faiths. The opening day promises a host of engaging activities and performances, from the Rhythm! Discovery Center Drum Circle to devotional music performed by Sikh Ragis from Satsang of Indianapolis. Plus, there are creative activities like exploring and building structures from different sacred places and unleashing your inner poet with the Power of Poetry. It’s an incredible opportunity to connect with the global concept of sacredness while having a fantastic time at the museum.