New Christmas musical, ‘Journey to Bethlehem’ comes to theaters

It’s the story of Mary and Joseph like you’ve maybe never heard it before.

Adam Anders, award-winning music producer and mastermind behind “Glee,” HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, CAMP ROCK, ROCK OF AGES, and more has teamed up with a star-studded cast to bring audiences the new Christmas musical JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM (Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films) in theaters November 10. Anders has always been passionate about creating content that the entire family can enjoy.