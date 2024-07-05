New Indy Biz Pass app supports and elevates minority-owned businesses

A new app called Indy Biz Pass has set a precedent for supporting and promoting minority-owned businesses in Indianapolis. The innovative network uses technology to leverage Indianapolis’ collaborative economic environment to enhance connectivity and resources for minority-owned businesses.

The concept for Indy Biz Pass was inspired by the 2020 J.P. Morgan Chase research findings on Indianapolis, which identified challenges facing business owners of color.

You can learn more about Indy Bizz Pass by clicking this link.