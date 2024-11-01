New Symphony Show Celebrates Latin Artists

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra continues its 2024-25 season this fall with an exciting Pops series led by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the newly appointed principal guest conductor of Pops. This season’s lineup includes “La Vida Loca: Latin Pop Hits of the 1990s and 2000s,” featuring music from legendary Latin artists like Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, Santana, and Ricky Martin. Lopez-Yañez shared his excitement for the event, noting that the symphony’s variety and range make every show unique.

Lopez-Yañez highlighted that unlike traditional symphony performances, “La Vida Loca” will be interactive, encouraging the audience to dance and sing along. “This is all about dancing, singing along, having a good time,” he added, mentioning crowd favorites like “Macarena,” which is sure to get attendees on their feet.

The “La Vida Loca” performances will take place at the Hilbert Circle Theatre on Friday, November 8, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Saturday, November 9, at 7 p.m. For additional details or to purchase tickets, visit indianapolissymphony.org/event/latin-pops-hits/.