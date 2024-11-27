Noble Thoughts Trailer

Welcome to Noble Thoughts. I’m Britt Noble. First, a big thank you to the All-Indiana Podcast Network for providing a platform to share our Noble Thoughts freely. My podcast will dive deep into the stories that I report about on WISHTV. Since the birth of my son, I’ve been searching for ways to better connect people to information. I want to make sure people know where they can find resources— and guide people where to send help. Each episode will be raw, honest, and designed to spark real conversations. We’ll also highlight the Hoosiers driving positive change. My hope is that through these discussions, we can work together to build a future that our children can be proud of. I want to talk about what matters to you. Do you have an idea, a person, or something you’d like to see discussed? I’d love to hear your Noble Thoughts! Please connect with me on Facebook and Twitter @bnobleTV, and let’s continue the conversation.