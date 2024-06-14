Olympic Gold Medalist discusses his career and future

Zach Apple, Olympic gold medalist in swimming, recently shared insights into his career and future aspirations. Apple, who secured gold in both the 4×100-meter freestyle relay and 4×100-meter medley relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, contributed to setting new world and Olympic records in the medley relay.

Apple’s journey in swimming includes significant milestones, particularly during his collegiate career at Indiana University, where he played a crucial role in securing multiple NCAA titles.

Reflecting on his Olympic triumphs, Apple described the thrill of setting a world record in Tokyo.

Looking ahead, Apple is focused on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials and has high hopes for #TeamSpeedo.

As he prepares for future competitions, Apple continues to inspire with his dedication and achievements in the sport of swimming.