On the Spectrum

Currently, 1 in 36 children in the nation is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder and the numbers continue to rise. Boys are reported to be 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls. On this episode of Caregiver Crossing we speak with Courtney Stubbs, School-based therapist, and mother of DJ, a 4-year boy living with autism. Join us to hear Courtney’s (and DJ’s) story and learn some signs to watch for and tips for navigating care of a child with autism.

Courtney’s Email: cstubbs2008@gmail.com

DJ’s Tik Toc Account: Onn_da_spectrum

Autism Speaks: www.autismspeaks.org

Joy’s House website: www.joyshouse.org

Caregiver Crossing website: www.caregivercrossingradio.org

Tina’s email: tina@joyshouse.org