Only God Can Fix It, with Scott Pinckard

Scott, now called a “walking miracle” – was given only 6 weeks to live with Neuroendocrine carcinoma. He knew the most doctor's hands were tied with the standardized one-size-fits-all treatment protocols. Envita Medical Center's innovative combination approach utilized the latest conventional treatments and advanced natural therapies to precision-target the cancerous cells, while bolstering the patient’s immune system. He put himself in God’s hands and Dr. Dino Prato. Dr. Prato believes the Lord’s hand is guiding him to transform cancer care.

#podcastcommunity #podcastinterview #podcasting