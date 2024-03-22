Open Arms Christian Ministries hosts gala to benefit vulnerable children

Alyse Rick, the Special Events Coordinator for Open Arms Christian Ministries, highlights the upcoming Uno Mas Gala as an event brimming with joy and purpose. Featuring performances by the Latin-Jazz and Salsa sensations, the gala promises an evening of lively entertainment. More importantly, it offers attendees the opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of Indiana’s foster care children and youth facing vulnerability.

Open Arms Christian Ministries has dedicated itself since 1985 to the welfare of neglected, abused, and troubled youth. By providing nurturing homes and educational support, Open Arms aims to instill hope during what can often be the most challenging period in a young person’s life. Grounded in a faith-based approach, the organization believes firmly in the rights of all youth to a safe and loving family environment that prioritizes spiritual growth and well-being. Through its mission to honor God by helping and sharing Christ’s love, Open Arms continues to meet the critical needs of these young individuals.

To learn more about the impactful work of Open Arms Christian Ministries and how you can support their mission, please visit OpenArmsChristian.com.