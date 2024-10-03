New!
Pacers Drive & Dish Program Addresses Food Insecurity in Indiana
October 03, 2024
The Indiana Pacers and its teammates across the community are amping up an effort to take on food insecurity.
The program has a basketball theme -- with a nutritional payoff -- it's called 'Drive and Dish'.
Gleaners Food Bank -- Pacers Sports and Entertainment -- the Pacers Foundation -- and the city's parks department are all part of it.
It launched at the start of the year - bringing boxes of food to families in need.
The new goals -- 16-thousand boxes this year -- and 33,000 next year.
Organizers say they want to expand the effort to other cities in the years to come.