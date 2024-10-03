Pacers Drive & Dish Program Addresses Food Insecurity in Indiana

The Indiana Pacers and its teammates across the community are amping up an effort to take on food insecurity.

The program has a basketball theme -- with a nutritional payoff -- it's called 'Drive and Dish'.

Gleaners Food Bank -- Pacers Sports and Entertainment -- the Pacers Foundation -- and the city's parks department are all part of it.

It launched at the start of the year - bringing boxes of food to families in need.

The new goals -- 16-thousand boxes this year -- and 33,000 next year.

Organizers say they want to expand the effort to other cities in the years to come.