Pacers Sports and Entertainment Senior Vice President Danny Lopez is one of the smartest, most thoughtful, and considerate leaders in Indiana today. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, our conversation with Danny touches on his run for State Representative, his family’s history before and after they emigrated from Cuba, his responsibilities at the magnificent Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the men/women who helped him achieve the success he has today.

