PathWays to Independence

Did you know there’s a new way for senior adults in Indiana to get the support they need to age gracefully? We sat down with the Executive Director of Revenue Strategy at Cardon and Associates to discuss the PathWays program, that launched earlier this year. This initiative helps Hoosiers aged 60 and over who receive Medicaid or Medicare benefits choose a health plan that connects them with essential services like transportation, meal assistance, and home-health visits. With a personal care coordinator, older adults can access the support they need to live comfortably in their communities.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://cardon.us/

https://www.in.gov/pathways/home/