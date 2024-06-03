Paul Dickson Author of “Sputnik: the Shock of the Century”

It was the beep heard ‘round the world. On October 4, 1957 the Soviet Union launched an artificial satellite named “Sputnik” and history and mankind have not been the same since. On this week’s Leaders and Legends podcast, historian Paul Dickson discusses his book “Sputnik: the Shock of the Century.” Paul’s book is so terrific that Walter Cronkite called it “a fascinating history of the event that forever changed our world.”

