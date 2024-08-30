Peter Rusthoven, former Regan lawyer who is endorsing Kamala Harris

Garret Bergquist, WISH-TV Government Reporter, sits down with Peter Rusthoven. After Vice President Kamala Harris was nominated for President at the Democratic National Convention, a dozen Republican former White House lawyers endorsed her. All of them worked in the administration of Ronald Regan, George HW Bush, or George W Bush. Peter Rusthoven was one of them. He was Associate Council to Reagan throughout his first term and was a campaign spokesperson during Regan’s 1980 campaign.