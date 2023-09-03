Planning With the End in Mind

Did you know that around 60% of adults in the United States do not have a will or an estate plan in place? Or that inheritance disputes aren’t uncommon, especially when there's a lack of clear documentation or communication regarding the distribution of assets? OR that probate (the legal process of administering a deceased person's estate) can be time-consuming and expensive, consuming a portion of the estate's assets?

On this week’s show Candace & Terri are joined by Mike Lemaich from Global Fund Management to discuss the importance of estate planning. Mike sheds some light on the scary topic of estate planning. He shares facts regarding wills, trusts, the probate process and much more. If you are someone that doesn’t want to start planning or doesn’t know where to start planning, this is an episode that you’ll want to hear.

