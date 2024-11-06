Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 8 through Sunday, November 10, 2024. This week: PodINDY and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

PodINDY

November 9, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Switchboard INDY

801 Shelby St.

Indianapolis, IN

50th Anniversary Celebration at Conner Prairie

Friday, November 08

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

Antique, Vintage & Artisan Market

Saturday, November 09, 9:00am-3:00pm

Johnson County Fair Grounds

250 Fairgrounds St

Franklin, IN

Saraga International Food Festival - Fall

November 09 - November 10, 10:00am-5:00pm

SARAGA INTERNATIONAL GROCERY - CASTLETON PARKING LOT

8448 CENTER RUN DRIVE

Indianapolis, IN

ISSMA State Marching Band Finals

Saturday, November 09, 10:00am

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Circle City FOWLFest - CRAFT BEER & CIDER FESTIVAL

Saturday, November 09, 1:00pm-5:00pm

The Fowling Warehouse Indianapolis

1125 East Brookside Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

6th Annual Indy Brew Battle

Saturday, November 09, 4:00pm-7:00pm

Guggman Haus Brewing Co.

1701 Gent Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

Winterlights presented by Bank of America

Now - January 05, 7:00pm-10:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5K

Saturday, November 09, 8:00pm

Downtown Indianapolis

18 N Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Holistic Hub Wellbeing Fest

Sunday, November 10, 11:00am-5:00pm

Hub & Spoke

8100 E 106th St

Fishers, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar

If you have a suggestion for the show you can reach me at: Allan.Haw@wishtv.com .

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.