PodINDY and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 8 through Sunday, November 10, 2024. This week: PodINDY and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
PodINDY
November 9, 9:00am – 5:00pm
Switchboard INDY
801 Shelby St.
Indianapolis, IN
50th Anniversary Celebration at Conner Prairie
Friday, November 08
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN
Antique, Vintage & Artisan Market
Saturday, November 09, 9:00am-3:00pm
250 Fairgrounds St
Franklin, IN
Saraga International Food Festival - Fall
November 09 - November 10, 10:00am-5:00pm
SARAGA INTERNATIONAL GROCERY - CASTLETON PARKING LOT
8448 CENTER RUN DRIVE
Indianapolis, IN
ISSMA State Marching Band Finals
Saturday, November 09, 10:00am
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Circle City FOWLFest - CRAFT BEER & CIDER FESTIVAL
Saturday, November 09, 1:00pm-5:00pm
The Fowling Warehouse Indianapolis
1125 East Brookside Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
6th Annual Indy Brew Battle
Saturday, November 09, 4:00pm-7:00pm
1701 Gent Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Winterlights presented by Bank of America
Now - January 05, 7:00pm-10:00pm
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5K
Saturday, November 09, 8:00pm
18 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Holistic Hub Wellbeing Fest
Sunday, November 10, 11:00am-5:00pm
8100 E 106th St
Fishers, IN
If you have a suggestion for the show you can reach me at: Allan.Haw@wishtv.com.
