Preparing Your Loved One for Long-Term Care

We’re kicking off our “Best of Caregiver Crossing” series with a standout episode from February!

What if starting the conversation about long-term care didn’t have to feel so overwhelming? In this episode, Dave Holder, Owner of Assisted Living Locators and Author of Ask Dave Holder, joins us in the Joy’s House studio to share his compassionate approach to helping aging loved ones navigate this big transition. With practical tips and heartfelt advice, Dave helps us ease the process for everyone involved.

Show notes:

www.joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

Email Tina

How to Avoid Hospice fraud

Contact Dave: 317-854-9030