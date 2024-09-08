Preserving Memories: How AI Keeps Loved Ones Close

Have you ever wished you could ask a loved one for advice after they’ve passed? In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, we explore how Eternos is making that possible. With their personal eternal AI, you can preserve everything that makes you unique—your voice, memories, career, relationships, and even your opinions. Loved ones can interact with the key moments that shaped your life, seek guidance, and marvel at your creativity. Join us as we discuss how Eternos helps keep connections alive for generations to come.

