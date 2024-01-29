Why did Adolf Hitler declare war on the United States on December 11, 1941? Strategic or just stupid…both? On this week’s Leaders and Legends podcast, we interview historian and Professor Brendan Simms author of “Hitler’s American Gamble: Pearl Harbor and Germany’s March to Global War”. The book is incredibly fascinating, and Prof. Simms is a first-rate writer and podcast guest.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.