On this week’s show, we’re are joined by Tavis Schaffer, Founder of TeleCalm. Tavis shares with us tips on how to spot and avoid the ever-evolving scam. He also shares how TeleCalm is helping families rest assured that their loved one isn’t going to become a scam artist’s next victim.

