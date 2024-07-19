



Through all the volcanic eruptions, a volcano can destroy, but also the ability to create. Just like the glaciers and the earthquakes create all the mountains and the valleys. The Earth is purging, and God is reshaping us as all the landscapes are shifting. Feeling the wrath of God is like teaching our children tough love, but once the storm is over, we'll see and feel nothing but His love that He never stops giving.

Music: Cinematic Dramatic Epic Orchestra Sci-Fi Film by Cold Cinema [No Copyright Music] / Cosmos

#podcast #purge #Earth #volcano #naturaldisaster #war #earthquake #faith #trust #God