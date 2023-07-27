New!
Racing is a family affair for 2nd generation drag racer Sarah Allen
July 27, 2023
Second generation race car driver, Sarah Allen joins the show today. I had the pleasure of documenting her NHRA racing journey in her A-Fuel dragster a few weeks ago. We have a great conversation about growing up in the NHRA racing community and learning from other women race car drivers in her class. We also discuss how she handles her diabetes while she races and what she is doing to bring awareness to juvenile diabetes research. Stay tuned.